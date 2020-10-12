Randy Frank MillerDenmark - Randy Frank Miller, 60, of Denmark passed away after a long illness late the night of April 10, 2020. Born on May 6, 1959 in Rockwood to Vincent and Agnes Miller, he graduated from Lincoln High School in 1977. He married Janet Miller on November 13, 1982 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Manitowoc.Having lived all his life in northeast Wisconsin, he never missed the opportunity to root on the Packers and the Badgers. A huge rock music fan, Randy attended Rock USA in Oshkosh every year, looking forward to the next as soon as the last was over. He had been looking forward to attending his 10th consecutive Rock USA and was excited about seeing two of his favorite bands, Avatar and Slipknot, this summer. He also loved sitting and watching the birds, particularly the pileated woodpecker that lived in the trees behind his house.He is preceded in death by his parents, two infant sisters, his sister Sandy, his brother-in-law Paul Nohr, and his mother- and father-in-law, Fran Miller of Manitowoc and Don Miller of Merrill.Surviving him are his wife of 37 years, Janet; his son Adam (Amanda) Miller of Taus; his daughters Kristin (Lee) Wachsmuth of Algoma and Tehya Miller (fiancé Patrick Kramper) of Green Bay; and his two grandsons, Bob and Joey Wachsmuth, of Algoma. Also surviving are his brothers, Vince (Sandy) Miller, Tom (Terry) Miller, Mike (Gail) Miller, Myron (Judy) Miller, Larry (Donna) Miller; sisters, Sue Moistner, Sheila Miller; siblings-in-law, Bob Kortens, Terry (April) Miller, Debbie (Steve) Krumpos, Bill (Kathy) Miller, Julie (Jeff) DeZeeuw, Mike (Amy) Miller, Marlene and Dave Wendt; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend a thank you to all of the staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center for all they have done over the last few years, and the owners of Stecker Machine Company, where Randy worked from 2004-2020, for everything they have done to allow Randy to keep doing the job he loved. Additional thanks to the Denmark and Brown County Emergency Services for their assistance in the last few months.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Randy's name to Denmark Sting Cancer. Checks payable to Denmark Sting Cancer, with Randy's name in the memo mailed to Denmark High School C/O Sting Cancer, 450 North Wall St, Denmark, WI 54208.A memorial service to honor the life of Randy will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Cotter Funeral Home- Denmark, 536 Cty Rd R, with visitation from 2:30-3:30pm followed by a short service. Randy disliked getting dressed up so we ask visitors to dress comfortably in whatever makes you think of Randy, from band/concert shirts to Packer/Badger apparel. The family would also love to hear any stories and memories you have of Randy.Due to the current situation, we ask that you bring and wear a mask if you are able.