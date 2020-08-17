Randy Phillips
Randy E. Phillips, age 66 passed peacefully away on Friday August 14, 2020. He was born on June 6, 1954 to Edward and Dorothy (Stietz) Phillips in Beloit, WI.
Randy married Sandra (Ropson) Phillips at St. Louis Church in Dyckesville, WI on June 24, 1978.
He is survived by Sandra; Penny Thomas (sister); Scotty Phillips (brother); Terry Phillips (brother) as well as Douglas Phillips (son); Elizabeth (Lee) Stevens (daughter); Daniel Phillips (son) and Mary Ropson (Mother in Law) He is further survived by three grandchildren; Brittany and Miranda Charles and Kristina Stevens.
Deceased family includes his mom and dad, Ira Ropson, Francis Charles and Douglas Ropson.
Randy was involved in several pursuits over the years. He taught in the Green Bay Area School District at Washington Junior High and East High School for many years. Through them he got interested in the Neville Public Museum and specifically the Neville Public Museum Geology Club, and served in almost all Club offices at some point.
Through his interest in the Geology Club he started a small business, R&S Rocks and Science Specialists providing rock, jewelry and gem materials to anyone who needed something a little special for any occasion that he was able to provide or just a little something for kids of all ages.
He was also interested in fishing (Green Bay Fishing Club) and staying current in several areas of interest to him as an educator. He will be sadly missed by anyone who ever took the time to talk to him about almost any subject. He was opinionated and yet listened to everyone's point of view.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020. A prayer service will take place at 7:30 p.m.
to extend online condolences to the Phillips family.