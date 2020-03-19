|
|
Randy Pierquet
Athelstane formerly of Green Bay - Randy Pierquet, 61, Athelstane, formerly of Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly, March 15, 2020 of natural causes. Born on September 15, 1958, he is the son of the late Raymond and Evelyn Pierquet. He was a graduate of East High School. Randy currently worked at Winsert doing maintenance but for most of his life worked as a plasterer with his family. He enjoyed his land up north, helping others, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela Tolbert; grandchildren, David Basurto, and Andre Tolbert; siblings, Roddy (Cindy Turrittin) Pierquet, Terry (Sue Damas), Susan (Martin Konop) Smith.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Gary Pierquet, James Pierquet, Dale Pierquet, Lynn Ann Denman, Laurie Pierquet; brother-in-law, Gary Smith.
Due to the current health crisis and concern for family and friends there will be no service at this time but will hold a future celebration of life.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dawn, Tom, Nick, Kirstin, Patrick, and Todd (Paula) for all your assistance and help during this difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020