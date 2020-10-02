1/1
Randy Prestine
Randy Prestine

Green Bay - Randy A. Prestine, 56, of Green Bay, passed away September 30, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc. He was born January 7, 1964 son of Shirley (Neverman) Prestine and the late Ronald G. Prestine.

Randy worked at Stadium View for 18 years, enjoyed taking his dog for walks, and watching action movies and football games, especially the Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed spending time with his great nephews.

Randy is survived by his, mother, Shirley Prestine; a daughter, Allana; a sister, Zondra; nieces and nephews, Bobbie Jacobsen, Calvin Jones and Blaise Hogan.

Along with his father, Ronald, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard (June) Neverman and Bernard (Rose) Prestine; and an infant sister, Julie. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, at Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home (331 S. Ellis Ave. Peshtigo) from 10:00 am until time of services at noon with Pastor Daniel Sargent officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Memorial Garden in Marinette.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Berth and Rosenthal
331 Ellis Avenue
Peshtigo, WI 54157
715-582-3834
October 2, 2020
I will always remember and miss your smiling face, at work, at Stadium View! You and Jerry are probably sitting with Elvis, having him sing to you two.
Nancy Osmanski
Coworker
