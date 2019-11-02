Resources
Green Bay - Randy Sanders, (Age 54) of Green Bay, WI passed away unexpectedly, after a sudden illness on 10/24/2019 at Bellin Hospital. He was born 07/20/1965 in Carthage, NY, to Ronald and Elaine Sanders (Neadow). In his early years he served in the Naval Reserve. He retired from the NY Department of Corrections in 2008 after moving to Green Bay. He began work at Festival Foods shortly after. He enjoyed helping the community through United Way campaigns and plasma donations and was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Nascar fan. He enjoyed his children more than anything! He is survived by his wife Christine Vande Hei-Sanders (Hendricks), His children Christopher (Eryn) Vande Hei, Brandalyn (Trevor) Vande Hei-Thiel, Jonathan & Emilie Sanders as well as one grandchild. His parents Elaine and Ronald Sanders. His siblings Ronnie (Terry) Sanders, Robin (Mark) Smith, Lori (Tim) Koehler, Greg (Amy) Sanders as well as many other family and friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents Byron and Nellie Sanders and Harold and Mildred Neadow.

A memorial service will be held Sunday November 3, 2019 at 10am. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Green Bay, WI.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
