Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:30 AM




Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery
Pulaski, WI

Randy Wichlacz


1957 - 2020
Randy Wichlacz Obituary
Randy Wichlacz

Pulaski - Randy Wichlacz, 62, Pulaski, died Friday morning, May 8, 2020, at a Green Bay hospital due to complications from COVID-19. The son of Diane (Staszak) and the late Fire Chief Frank Wichlacz, was born August 27, 1957, in Pulaski and was a 1975 graduate of Pulaski High School.

Randy joined the Pulaski Tri-County Fire Department as a firefighter when he was 18. He served in that role until taking over for his father in 2008. He owned and operated his own construction company, RW Remodeling and Construction, for many years.

Randy loved to help people and he loved being active in his community. If he wasn't firefighting or working, he could be found plowing driveways or mowing lawns. He also served on the Pulaski Polka Days Committee for many years. He loved fishing, camping, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law: Kimberly (Matt) McGrath, and their daughter, Cassidy, Sturgeon Bay; his mother, Diane Wichlacz, Pulaski; a brother and sister: Alan Wichlacz, Green Bay, and his son, Justin Wichlacz; Jean (Bob) Pyle, and their daughters, Kai and Shannon Pyle, Green Bay; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Wichlacz, in 2008, and a sister-in-law, Kaye Wichlacz, in 2016.

Friends are invited to gather with the family after 10:30 Saturday, May 23rd at Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery in Pulaski. Graveside Services and Firefighters Honors will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. officiating.

You are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled when COVID restrictions are lifted.

Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to Randy's family.

Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 13, 2020
