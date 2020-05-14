|
|
Raphael "Ray" Rollin
Green Bay - Raphael "Ray" Rollin, 88, Green Bay resident, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born on October 29, 1931, in the Town of Humboldt to the late Joseph and Theresa (Heim) Rollin. Ray married the former Beatrice Dart on September 1, 1956, at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on November 5, 2009. Ray started his career as a barber at Steve's Barber Shop on Willow St. until moving to Main St. where Ray Rollins Barber began. He owned and operated the barber shop until his retirement on January 1, 2020.
He was a longtime member of the Eagles Club Aerie 401 serving as their treasurer for many years. Ray enjoyed working his hobby farm where he concentrated on raising steers. He loved being Santa's helper during the Christmas season and always looked forward to the visits. Ray was a member of the Lee Rollins Orchestra until his brother Lee died in 1995, when he took over the orchestra and renamed it Ray Rollins Orchestra. He had a strong faith and was an active member of Holy Martyrs Parish, now Prince of Peace Parish, was a member of their Holy Name Society and served as an usher. He also enjoyed playing for the church picnic every year where he had the opportunity to be surrounded by so many family and friends.
He is survived by his three children: Keith (Cherie) Rollin, Bellevue; Kevin (Candy) Rollin, Green Bay and Kristal (Terry) Dart, Luxemburg; eight grandchildren: Adam Rollin, Amber (Tyler Schultz) Wisnicky, Alicia (Andy) Foy, Justin (Katie) Rollin, Holly Rollin and Chad Rollin, Tiffany (Justin) Dart and Travis Dart; nine great grandchildren: Terran, Isaac and Aubrey Dart; Rhiannon Rollin; Madison and Bodie Wisnicky; Wyatt, Elliott and Averett Foy; two brothers: Larry (Mary Ann) Rollin, Champion and Gene (Dorothy) Rollin, Bellevue; his sister, Rosemary Braatz, Humboldt; sister-in-law, Mary Dupont, New Franken and brother-in-law, Jack (Lois) Dart, Green Bay, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Lee (Marie) Rollin; brother-in-law, Maynard Dupont and dear friend, Irene Rovinski.
Visitation will be open to the public at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 3:00-7:00 pm Sunday, May 17 for a limited number of persons and for a limited amount of time. A private prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm for the immediate family. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated with Ray's family on Monday at 10:30 am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Robert Rhyner officiating. To join the family via live stream for the funeral mass, please go to: popgb54311. Entombment will follow at the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send an online condolence to Ray's family please go to www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in Ray's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 14 to May 15, 2020