Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
2771 Oakwood Dr
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
2771 Oakwood Dr.
Raphael "Ray" Wouters

Raphael "Ray" Wouters Obituary
Raphael "Ray" Wouters

Green Bay - Raphael "Ray" Wouters, 74, was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

Visitation will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 2771 Oakwood Dr., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, September 27. The Memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m. at the church. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

The complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
