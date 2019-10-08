|
Roy G. Jacobson
Green Bay - Roy G. Jacobson, age 82, died in the comfort of his home after battling cancer on October 8, 2019.
Roy was a loving husband to his wife, Patricia. They were married for 58 years. He was a loving father to Kymm Jost, and a loving grandfather to Stacy (Jon) Backes, Holly (Jason) Tipton, and great grandson, Dylan Neville.
Roy was a veteran of the military and served 25 years.
A service will be held privately for immediate family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019