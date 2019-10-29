|
Ray Wenner
Crivitz - Raymond John Wenner, 83, died on October 26, 2019. The son of Raymond and Elizabeth (Cleary) Wenner was born in Green Bay on November 4, 1935.
Ray served his country in the United States Army. On August 13, 1983 he married Denise Burke in Clearwater, FL. For years, they lived in Southern Florida. They retired to Crivitz.
Military Honors will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019