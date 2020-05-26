Services
Schroeder Mickelson
336 South Sawyer Street
Shawano, WI 54166
715-526-3135
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schroeder Mickelson
336 South Sawyer Street
Shawano, WI 54166
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Schroeder Mickelson
336 South Sawyer Street
Shawano, WI 54166
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Lange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond C. "Ray" Lange

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond C. "Ray" Lange Obituary
Raymond "Ray" C. Lange

Shawano - Raymond "Ray" C. Lange, age 74 of Shawano, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 24, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mickelson Funeral Service in Shawano with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Pastor Marian Boyle-Rohloff will officiate. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Shawano. Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -