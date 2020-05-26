|
Raymond "Ray" C. Lange
Shawano - Raymond "Ray" C. Lange, age 74 of Shawano, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 24, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mickelson Funeral Service in Shawano with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Pastor Marian Boyle-Rohloff will officiate. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Shawano. Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020