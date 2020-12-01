Raymond J. Mooren
Green Bay - Raymond J. Mooren, age 79, passed away the morning of November 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay. Raymond was born August 13, 1941 to the late Howard and Carla (Dantinne) Mooren in Green Bay, WI. He was a 1959 graduate of Premontre High School, Green Bay. On February 8, 1964 he married Judith (Tadisch) in Crivitz, WI, who preceded him in death on September 22, 2007. Raymond worked as a Papermaker for Fort Howard Paper Mill until his retirement in 2000. After his retirement he worked at Fox Valley Auto Auctions. He loved golfing, bowling, socializing with his many friends and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Raymond is survived by his two daughters, Cindy (Jay) Van Laanen, Jill (David) McElroy; four grandchildren, Jake McElroy, Aryn Van Laanen, Karsyn Van Laanen and Brenna McElroy; two brothers, Tom (Denise) Mooren, Jerry (Connie) Mooren; brothers and sister in-laws, Carol Nelson, Cassie Meyer, Ellie (Jerry) Sampson, Janice Meyers, Franklin Tadisch, Corrinne Fehlhaber, Monica (Bernie) Bystrycki, Butch (Joan) Tadisch, Charlie (Nancy) Tadisch, Walter (Mary) Tadisch, Linda Tadisch, Pete Tadisch and Anita Tadisch; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Carla (Dantinne) Mooren, his wife Judy (Tadisch) Mooren, two sisters, Margie Mooren and Nancy Garrison; several brother and sister in-laws.
Visitation will be December 5, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Parish from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Matt Simonar. A livestream of the Mass will be available through Nativity of Our Lord and it may be viewed on their webpage at www.nativitydisciples.org
. Burial to follow at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Ray's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
