Raymond Kaster
California - Raymond John Kaster, a World War II veteran and a former Wisconsin resident, passed away at the Veterans Home of California in West Los Angeles (CalVet) on January 20, 2019. He was 96.
Ray saw intensive combat during the years 1942-1945 as a member of the "Eighth Marines" (2d Div USMC). His Marine records show (1) receipt of the Victory Medal WWII; (2) receipt of the American Defense Service Medal (for service before the attack on Pearl Harbor); (3) receipt of the "Good Conduct Medal and One Bar"; (4) participation in the Battle of Guadalcanal; (5) participation in the Landing on Tarawa; (6) participation in the Battle of Saipan; (7) participation in the Battle of Tinian; and (8) notations of "excellent" by commanding officers for "manner of performance of duty under actual combat conditions in offensive operations against enemy … forces" in those battles. He ended his service as a Staff Sergeant.
Ray was born in a farmhouse in Freedom in 1922, to George and Cornelia Kaster. He spent his early life as a member of a farming family which, by the time he entered the US Marine Corps in 1941, included thirteen children. He served in the Marine Corps until 1947. After his honorable discharge he lived for several years at his parents' farm near Pulaski while working as a carpenter in Green Bay. He moved to the Los Angeles area in the early 1950's where he again worked as a carpenter, this time for several decades. He joined the Pile Drivers Union, working still as a carpenter and, at the time of his death, was a retired member of Local #2375.
Survivors include his sister, Sister Eugenia Kaster, O.P., Racine, his brothers: Major Stephen Kaster, USMC (Ret), Green Bay, and Eugene Kaster, Orinda, CA.
The family is invited to gather on Saturday, June 8th, 10:00 a.m. at Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery in Pulaski. A graveside Committal Service officiated by Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M., with military honors, will take place at 10:00 a.m. Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, is assisting the Kaster family.
The family requests no flowers please.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019