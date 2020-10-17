Raymond Kocha
Green Bay - Love is reunited in heaven between Raymond Peter Kocha, 98, Green Bay, and his beloved wife, Beverly, who predeceased him in 2012. Father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, Ray died on Friday, October 16, 2020 at New Perspective Senior Living.
Ray was born November 26, 1921 to Peter and Rose (Hazaert) Kocha, graduating from Green Bay West High School in the Class of 1940. Already dating in high school, Ray and Bev were coincidentally paired together as they walked down the Commencement aisle, cherishing the memory of that surprise match-up! As people of deep faith, they walked down the aisle at St. Joseph Catholic Church on December 26, 1942, to start their loving, 69-year marriage.
As a teenager Ray biked three newspaper routes, morning and evening, and "set pins" at the bowling alley at night, earning money that made him the only one in his class to have a car, his Model-A. He was proud to have gone to State as a high school wrestler (team captain) but was modest about his physique and his beautiful wavey hair.
Ray learned the art of baking while serving stateside in the U.S. Army Air Forces during WWII, a talent he generously shared with his family and friends throughout his life. He was especially well known for his superb date bars along with his delicious whole wheat bread, using his own freshly ground wheat and homemade proofing oven.
While Bev provided all the magical soft touches that made nine children enjoy coming home from school, Ray spent 42 years working for Wis. Public Service, with nights and weekends occupied skillfully fixing and remodeling every aspect of the family home, including creating a backyard that became the neighborhood playground. Yet, for years they both found time to be scout leaders and they shaped the lives of two foster children, Neil and Donald, both of whom adored them the rest of their lives. Amazingly, Ray and Bev also found time to serve those in need as volunteers for St. Vincent de Paul, with Ray becoming well known among the poor as the go-to-guy for help. Even when the calls came at 10 pm, out he would go to make sure a mother's baby had diapers or to help put a roof over a homeless person's head.
Ray's life was truly one of service to others and at retirement he continued to serve the hungry. He dedicated himself for decades to filling the St. Patrick Pantry with his weekly trips to Omro with friends, Larry and Jim, to fill his van at Second Harvest.
He was frequently on the cutting edge, taking up Yoga at 50 and always marching to his own drum. Over the years his love of nature was evidenced by his many birdfeeders, his 90-gallon aquarium, his ant house terrarium, and the visible beehive he rigged up in the garage with outside access. Ray loved to play chess and cribbage (and he didn't mind that Bev often won!), he loved going to concerts and working in his yard, finding joy in bringing Bev a fresh dish of raspberries from his garden for breakfast. He had a dry sense of humor and loved music so much. As his children grew-up they frequently heard him whistling, but in recent years he became popular for breaking into song, always bringing a smile to those around him.
Ray is survived by nine loving children and their spouses, Raymond Jr. and Helen Kocha, Patricia Courtney, Kris Person, Tom and Susan Kocha, Jill Erickson, Amy Kocha, Cheri Steinbrinck, Matthew and Julie Kocha, Karen and Ron Korb; 25 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren (and another little girl on the way!), and 1 great-great-granddaughter; a sister-in-law, Mavis Kocha; special family friends Charlie Erickson, Glen Flynn, and many nieces, nephews and other loving friends, including a couple of his former boy scouts who have so kindly remembered their old leader through the years.
In addition to his parents and Beverly, Ray was preceded in death by brothers, sisters and spouses, Edward Kocha, Wilbert and Esther Kocha, Clifford and Lorraine Kocha, Clarence and Mary Kocha, Lawrence Kocha, Peter Kocha, Dolly and Bud Jansen, and Beatrice and Jim DeBauche; sister-and-brother-in-law Yvonne and Bob Fonder; sons-in-law, Tom Courtney and Kurt Steinbrinck; and special family friend, Russ Greatens.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private family funeral is planned at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go www.Blaney-FuneralHome.com
A very special thank you is offered to the staff of both New Perspective Senior Living and Unity Hospice, the many amazing, loving caregivers who brought laughter and warmth to Ray during his time with them. Stefanie, thank you for your sweet, loving connection to him. He loved you.
Our lives have been blessed beyond all measure by the unconditional love of Raymond & Beverly Kocha.