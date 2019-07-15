|
Raymond L. Mier
Oconto - Raymond L. Mier, 65, Oconto, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, July 15, 2019, with his family by his side. Born on Nov. 26, 1953, in Green Bay, he is the son of Mavis (Whiting) Mier and the late Sylvester "Sy" Mier. Ray married the former Rebecca Greene on March 8, 1976, in Upper Michigan. He held numerous jobs over the years and finally retired from Bay Valley Foods, Green Bay, in February of 2016. Ray enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing, hunting and spending time with his dogs. Most important to Ray was spending time with family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Ray is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rebecca; children, Vickie (Tim) Meunier, of Denmark, Raymond, Jr. (fiancee', Janet Osmon), Robert (girlfriend, Nikki Robertson) and Carrie Mier, all of Oconto; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother, Mavis Mier of Howard; brothers and sisters, Lorraine (Robert) Peters of Green Bay, Janet Mier (Ken Kieth) of Suring, Delmar (Deb) Mier of Oconto Falls, Bryan Mier (Diana Heider) of Crivitz, Bruce Mier (Tina VandenHeuvel) of Sobieski and Lori Mier (Mark May) of Green Bay; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Christine; his father, Sylvester Mier; mother and father-in-law, Jetta and George Greene; many aunts and uncles.
Visitation at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird Street, Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 4:00pm until the time of the funeral. Funeral service 7:00pm Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home.
Ray's family extends a special thank you to the first responders, the Emergency Department of Oconto Memorial Hospital, and especially to his son, Raymond, Jr.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 15 to July 17, 2019