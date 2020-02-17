|
Raymond LeFevre
Casco - Raymond W. LeFevre, 90, of Casco, died Sunday morning at home February 16, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1930 to the late Charles J. and Laura M. (Routhieaux) LeFevre. On June 26, 1951, Raymond married Verna M. Lemens at St. Odile Church in Thiry Daems. She preceded him in death on February 7, 2005. He farmed in the Casco area until his retirement in 1995. His enjoyments included many activities outdoors, including hunting, cutting firewood, tending to his son's horses and horse-pulling events. He also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his two daughters in law, Jean LeFevre, Casco; Jill LeFevre, Algoma; seven grandchildren, Mike LeFevre (special friend, Tara), Beverly (Michael) Challis, Timothy (Kari) LeFevre, Angela (Randy) VanGoethem, Roxane (Joshua) DeGrave, Becky (Jason) Jorns, Holly LeFevre; 15 great grandchildren; one brother, Harvey LeFevre, Luxemburg; nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his wife; two sons, Kenneth LeFevre and Kevin LeFevre; his parents; two sisters, Lorraine (Alden) Dantoin, Pearl (Francis) Pinchart; one sister in law, Mae LeFevre; his father in law and mother in law, Henry and Louise Lemens.
Friends may call at the McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Closing parish prayer service at 7:00 pm on Thursday. Visitation will continue between 9:00 am and 10:45 am on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Peter Church, Lincoln. Funeral mass 11:00 am on Friday at the church with Rev. Edward Looney officiating. Burial in St. Peter Cemetery.
A special note of thanks is extended to the Luxemburg Fire and Rescue Squad, First Responders and the Kewaunee County Coroner's office for your care and concern. A deep appreciation is extended to Raymond's daughter in law and grandchildren for their help, allowing him to remain in his home until he joined his family in Heaven!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22, 2020