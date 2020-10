Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond M. Gerds



Maiden Lake - Ray, a summer resident of Maiden Lake passed away Monday, Oct. 19, in Fort Myers, Fla. Survivors include his loving wife, Beverly, Fort Myers, and brother, Warren (Kathleen) Gerds, Green Bay. A celebration of Ray's life is planned in spring.









