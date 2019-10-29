|
Raymond M. Timm
GREEN BAY - Raymond M. Timm, 71, Green Bay, passed away on October 25, 2019. He was born in Green Bay on Aug. 17, 1948 to the late Raymond and Daphnie (Posephney) Timm Sr. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy serving two tours in Vietnam and was honorably discharged. Raymond worked locally as a forklift driver until his retirement.
Survivors include his two daughters Melissa and Kristina; four grandchildren; two great granddaughters; two brothers, Roger (Nancy) Timm and Glen Timm; one sister, Mary Zey; numerous nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his sisters, Carol Chevalier and Jane Payne; brothers, Richard and Ken Timm.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, East-Town location, 2379 East Mason St., Green Bay on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4 until 7:00 p.m. Closing prayer at 6:45 p.m. with Deacon Paul Umentum officiating. Full Military Honors to follow. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019