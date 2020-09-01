1/1
Raymond Maisonneuve
1957 - 2020
Green Bay - Raymond Joseph Maisonneuve, 62, of Green Bay, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Green Bay.

Raymond was born on September 14, 1957 in St. Cloud MN, son of Douglas and Mary Jo (Poitras) Maisonneuve. He was a graduate of Ashwaubenon High School. On February 14, 1987 he married the former Mary Elst. Raymond did autobody work. He liked airplanes and cars, was an avid NASCAR and Green Bay Packer fan and especially loved spending time with his family. Raymond was part of the original crew that painted the Packer fence.

Survivors include his wife: Mary Maisonneuve; one daughter: Sarah Maisonneuve; his father: Douglas Maisonneuve; siblings and their spouses: Eileen Krzyston, Marie (Paul) Mass, Michelle (John) Roberts, LuAnne (Steve) Kraft, Johnny Maisonneuve, Michael (Cheryl) Maisonneuve, and Kathy Maisonneuve. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother: Mary Jo Maisonneuve; and one sister-in-law, Michelle Maisonneuve.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish, 2597 Glendale Avenue, Green Bay. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the church on Wednesday from 2:00 PM until the time of Service at 4:00 PM. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, they request the wearing of facial masks or coverings. The Pfeffer Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com

Raymond's family would like to thank the entire staff at Crossroads Care Center of Green Bay West for all their attentive and compassionate care. Their kindness was overwhelming.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral service
04:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
