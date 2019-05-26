|
|
Raymond Mickelson
Green Bay - Raymond Mickelson, 87, Green Bay, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born on November 19, 1931, in Green Bay, WI to the late Antone and Helena (Andersen) Mickelson.
Ray graduated from Green Bay East High School with the class of 1951. He served two years in the U.S. Army with the Engineers Headquarters Battalion, and one year in Korea, where he was awarded the Korean War Service Medal. Ray worked for Bur Wholesale Company as a driver-salesman, for 39 years, retiring in 1995 - it meant a lot to him that his boss gave Ray and his wife "Thank You Trip" to Branson, MO while he worked there.
He started and was a Cubmaster for Cub Scout Troop 1203, and then started and became a Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 1403. When he retired as Scoutmaster, he was the Advancement Chairman and then a treasurer for Troop 1403. Ray received the District Award of Merit on October 23, 1980, and then a plaque for outstanding service of exceptional leadership in 2006, which showed that he had served 31 years in scouting.
Ray liked to bowl, shoot darts, play dominoes, and spend time with his children and grandchildren, especially at his cottage in Cedar River, Michigan. He enjoyed the Caribbean cruise he and his wife took for their 25th wedding anniversary.
He is survived by his classmate, soulmate, and best friend, Lorraine (Herfort) Mickelson, whom he married on May 15, 1954, at St. Mary of the Angels Church, Green Bay. They have two daughters, Diana (Joe) Kotz, Baldwin, WI, Michelle (Jeffrey) Van Horn, Shiocton, WI; and one son, Steven Jerome Mickelson, Green Bay. He is further survived by his 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; his sister, Bernice Muehl, Detroit, MI; brother, Clarence Mickelson, Green Bay; brother-in-law, Daniel (Linda) Herfort, Green Bay; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by one grandson, Ryan Arlen Dumond; his sisters, Alice Mickelson, Camilla (Dewey) Stange, Marcella (Leonard) Bubolz; brother-in-law, Marvin Muehl; and sister-in-law, Carol Mickelson.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, followed by a Parish Wake Service at 6 p.m. Friends may also call at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30. The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Parent officiating. Ray will be laid to rest in the Field of Honor at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2019