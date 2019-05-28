|
|
Raymond Mickelson
Green Bay - Raymond Mickelson, 87, Green Bay, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born on November 19, 1931, in Green Bay, WI to the late Antone and Helena (Andersen) Mickelson.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, followed by a Parish Wake Service at 6 p.m. Friends may also call at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30. The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Parent officiating. Ray will be laid to rest in the Field of Honor at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2019