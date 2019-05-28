Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wake
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
1420 Division St.
Requiem Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
1420 Division St.
Green Bay - Raymond Mickelson, 87, Green Bay, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born on November 19, 1931, in Green Bay, WI to the late Antone and Helena (Andersen) Mickelson.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, followed by a Parish Wake Service at 6 p.m. Friends may also call at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30. The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Parent officiating. Ray will be laid to rest in the Field of Honor at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2019
