|
|
Raymond N. "Ray" Salm
Appleton - Raymond Nicholas Salm, age 83, of Appleton, went to his eternal home on Wednesday, April 24, surrounded by loved ones and the comforting sounds of the family rosary.
A Funeral Mass for Ray will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday April 29, 2019, at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Msgr. Jim Vanden Hogen officiating. Visitation will be at the church Monday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be at St. John Catholic Cemetery at a later date. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019