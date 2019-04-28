Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
323 S. Pine Street
Little Chute, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
323 S. Pine Street
Little Chute, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Salm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond N. "Ray" Salm


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond N. "Ray" Salm Obituary
Raymond N. "Ray" Salm

Appleton - Raymond Nicholas Salm, age 83, of Appleton, went to his eternal home on Wednesday, April 24, surrounded by loved ones and the comforting sounds of the family rosary.

A Funeral Mass for Ray will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday April 29, 2019, at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Msgr. Jim Vanden Hogen officiating. Visitation will be at the church Monday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be at St. John Catholic Cemetery at a later date. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now