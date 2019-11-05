|
|
Raymond P. Scanlan
Green Bay - Ray P. Scanlan, of Green Bay, WI, passed away at the age of 80 on November 4th, 2019 shortly after diagnosis of an agressive brain tumor.
Loving husband and best friend to Mary Jo (Berken) Scanlan. Supportive father to daughters Sara and Kerry and their respective partners Frank La and Michael Zirbel. Extremely proud grandfather to Raven Scanlan La.
If you met Ray, lucky you! He was a kind, gentle, thoughtful, easy-going guy who truly lived in the moment and thoroughly enjoyed a very hot cup of coffee and a crossword, or a pint of beer and a Packer game. An appreciator of sunsets and his beloved backyard birds, he was a consistent supporter of social justice and environmental causes. In his younger days he was an avid runner, youth soccer coach, and road cyclist.
Throughout his life he shared his beautiful tenor voice in church choirs, most recently First United Methodist of Green Bay.
He also spent many hours volunteering at area charity walks and runs, including the Kellogg Classic, Breast Cancer Awareness Run, Schneider National Family Fitness Event, and Dick Lytie Spring Classic.
After his retirement in 2007 from Imperial Supplies, he supported his wife Mary Jo in her classroom at Hemlock Creek Elementary School in West De Pere where he delighted in assisting the kids with art projects. In 2013, he was instrumental in forming the Preble Park Neighborhood Association where he served on their board.
In his honor, the family asks you to do random acts of kindness, tip a Guiness or two, talk to the quiet guy sitting on the sidelines supporting others, and make a donation, if you are able, to Defenders of Wildlife or the Wisconsin Humane Society.
The family is sincerely grateful to the wonderful staff and volunteers at Unity Hospice in De Pere who comforted and cared for him in his last days.
As Ray was fond of saying, "May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back."
A private memorial will be held by his family at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019