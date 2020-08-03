Bud Schuh, 94, Green Bay, died Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born to Walter and Martha (Rachals) Schuh. He married Ethel Wendt in September of 1954. She preceded him in death in 2010 after 53 years of marriage and many travels together around the world. Bud worked for C&W Trucking for many years and after his retirement he worked until he was 91 driving cars for Enterprise and Gandrud. Bud had a passion for driving, and enjoyed the camaraderie with his coworkers. Bud loved to give items he acquired in his journeys to his family, neighbors, and friends, whom he treasured.Survivors include his sisters: Beverly Beyer and Millie Thompson, stepson, Chuck (Kathy) Wendt, step-grandchildren, Troy, Eric and Jake; sisters-in-law: Agnes Schuh and Caroline Polster, nieces and nephews, and special cousins, Greg and Kathy Schuh. He is also survived by Deb (Dan Lequia) Whiting, whom he considered to be like a daughter to him. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers, Leo and Roger, and sisters, Doris Jensen and Irene Knutson.Bud was a proud World War II Army veteran of the Pacific theater serving in the recapture of the Philippines on the island of Luzon. He was decorated with several service medals including the Bronze Battle Star.Bud will be greatly missed by his family, many friends and close neighbors, who have helped him to stay in his home as he aged. He was appreciated for his sense of humor and kind ways. His family wishes to express gratitude to the staff at the Unity Jack and Engrid Meng Hospice Residence for wonderful care of Bud. A special thank you to Lorie, Bob, Barb, Sharon, Brenda and Tracy for his care in his final days.Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will take place in the future.