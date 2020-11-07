Raymond W. Nystuen
Green Bay - Raymond W. Nystuen was born in Milwaukee, WI, August 29, 1924 to Raymond and Lucy (Alt) Nystuen. He passed away peacefully at age 96, November 5, 2020. Ray was married on June 28, 1948, to his lifelong friend and sweetheart, Jeanne Zastrow who preceded him in death in 2009.
His career was spent at Allis Chalmers in Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois. He served 3 years in the Army from 1943-1946 during WWII. Upon his retirement, Ray and Jeanne moved to Algoma where his family roots run deep. After Jeanne's passing, he moved to Woodside Communities in Green Bay.
Ray was an avid Packer and Nascar fan. He traveled to home and away Packer games. A good "strong, half martini" with Bombay Sapphire was his game day pleasure. He enjoyed going to Hayward yearly with some of his children. Other favorite pastimes were fishing trips, cruises, crossword puzzles, gardening, bowling and bird watching. One of his yearly high lights was planning his extended trip to Las Vegas. There he visited his daughters and their families and his granddaughter and her family. He thoroughly enjoyed going to casinos in Las Vegas and Wisconsin. His last casino trip was on his half birthday, February 29, 2020, with his granddaughters Jen and Jyll. Ray was always up for a good adventure!
Ray is survived by his 6 children Eric (Betty) Nystuen, Nancy (Gary) Wickert, Monica Stone, Marc Nystuen, Carl Nystuen, Rachel (Tom) Burke, 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his sister Laura Belle F. Nystuen.
A service will be held on Tuesday, November 10th, at 1:00 PM at SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, with Rev. Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery with full military honors.
A special thank you to Woodside Communities for the great care that was provided to Ray Nystuen over the last 12 years.
