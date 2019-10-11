|
Raymond Walters
Green Bay - Raymond Walters, 93, was called peacefully to Heaven, surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
In Dad's words, as an extremely avid writer, here is his own story:
I was born December 27, 1925, in Marinette after a sleigh ride over a snow-covered field to the neighbors, who took mother to the hospital 15 miles away.
I grew up on our farm two miles west of Porterfield in the Town of Lake, on the banks of the Peshtigo River and attended the one room Ferndale School for all eight grades. I managed a way to attend Marinette High School from 1940 to 1944 during World War II.
I was involved in 4-H work, Grange, Farm Bureau, and other farm activities; and a member of the Knights of Columbus. I played softball for Badger Mills and in 4-H in the 1940's. I learned to play the piano, accordion and harmonica. I took up square dancing, learning to call and help with folk dances. I started writing poetry in 1987, as I always liked it from grade school on. I built homes for my family and for others. I spent time woodworking, repairing and doing finishing work.
I belonged to St. Joseph Church at Walsh. Met Jane Panske at a dance and danced all the way until we married. We were married at St. Joseph Church on September 3, 1955, and continued for 64 years. We had 5 wonderful children together. We decided the farm was too small for two families, so gave it up and moved to Marinette and got a job at Ansul Company. The farm was sold and mother and dad moved to Peshtigo until their passing. I wanted to get into some trade work so Jane and I and our children moved to Green Bay where I became a carpenter and maintenance and apartment repair man.
I've survived until now. I am survived by my wife, Jane; my children, Mike (Jean) Walters, Diane Jenquin, Lori Walters, David (Beth) Walters, Elizabeth (Tony) Wanek; grandchildren, Angie Goltz, Nick (Caitlin Carmody) Jenquin, Jennifer Jenquin, Alyssa (Mike Muscarello) Jenquin, Kyle Walters, Nathan Crabb, Braxton Wanek, Braydon Wanek, Libby Crabb; great-grandchildren, Otis Michael, Samson James, Emily Katherine; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Greeting me at Heaven's gates will be my parents, John and Clara Walters; and my brothers, John (Irene) Walters and Robert (Shirley) Walters.
Visitation will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Dr., from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Jim Dillenburg, assisted by Sr. Marla Clercx A.N.G. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, family has requested donations to complete Dad's final wish: to publish his poems.
A special thank you is extended to Sister Marla, the staff of Unity Hospice, Dr. Bollom, friends and family; and most importantly for how much and how well Dad was taken care of by Mom 24/7 - it was always true love.
"Keep smiling, even if it hurts"
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019