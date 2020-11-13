1/1
Raymond Zik
1927 - 2020
Waupaca - Raymond L. Zik, age 93, formerly of Waupaca, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Edenbrook of Appleton. He was born October 15, 1927 to the late Joseph and Catherine Zik.

Raymond enjoyed playing a variety of sports, cards and games with his kids and grandkids. He also enjoyed coloring and playing bingo. He was a generous and thoughtful man, and always had a thank you for everyone. His happy and polite demeanor will be sorely missed.

Raymond was a devoted husband and wonderful father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Cathy (Richard) Munster of Fremont and Cindy (John) Stolberg of Green Bay; grandchildren: Brian (Tami) Munster, Lyndsey (Holden) Collins, Joshua Stolberg and Christopher Stolberg; and great-grandchildren: Charlie Wind, Maelynn Collins, Maya Collins, Kayla Munster and Dylan Munster.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; daughter, Cheryl Zik; granddaughter, Kailyn Munster; and six brothers and sisters.

A private family graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Manitowoc.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
