Rebecca Ann "Becky" Zieske
Rebecca "Becky" Ann Zieske

Rebecca "Becky" Ann Zieske, 69, originally of Stillwater, MN, went to Heaven peacefully on 11/14/20 at her home in Lawrence, WI. She was born to Margaret and Florian Crever on 11/24/50. She married Tom Zieske on 6/16/73. She loved spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren (her pride and joy), traveling, and talking with her friends and family. She was a wonderful homemaker, keeping a cheerful household, baking, cooking, and helping others in any way she could. Neighborhood children who weren't related to her also considered her "Grandma Becky", she was simply adored. Becky was a devoted Christian, loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed dearly. She is survived by her husband Tom, son Brock (Stacy), grandchildren; Annalise, Jack and Lily, sisters; Carole, Kathleen, and Kris.

Due to current constraints, Becky's life will be celebrated at a later date, to be determined. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
