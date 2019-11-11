|
|
Rebecca Hiller
Rebecca Hiller, 48, sadly passed unexpectedly from this world October 30, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. She was born in April, 1971 at Gorgas Hospital, Panama Canal Zone. She moved frequently as her father pursued his Air Force career; attending schools in Del Rio, Texas; RAF Lakenheath/Feltwell England; Satellite Beach Florida; and Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Upon graduating from high school in Sand Springs, she pursued military service as an Army Supply Specialist. While serving with the Patriot Missile unit during the Desert Storm Gulf War, she survived the first scud attack in Saudi Arabia.
She was married in 1994 to fellow military member, Robert Hiller and a son (Christian) was born to that marriage. After a divorce and discharge from the Army she worked in Oklahoma City. In 1997, She and Christian moved to Clintonville, Wisconsin to be near family and pursue further education. Rebecca graduated, Summa Cum Laude, from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. She was nominated for the University Leadership Award and inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, in 2005. She completed an internship at Neville Public Museum in Green Bay, and volunteered for projects at several history institutions including the Green Bay Area Research Center, Heritage Hill Green Bay, and the local Historical Society.
In February of 2006, Rebecca and son moved to Larned, Kansas where she served as Curator of the Santa Fe Trail Center Museum and Research Library. In late spring of 2008 she changed jobs and went to work for the Register of Deeds at the Pawnee County Courthouse in Larned. Eventually, she moved back to Clintonville doing temporary work and pursuing further technology courses. In February 2013 she returned to the Trail Center and in time progressed to its directorship where she developed strong friendships with staff, volunteers, board and community members. She will be greatly missed by family and friends for her kindness and respect for all; and for her resilience and fortitude in pursuing excellence in all her endeavors.
She is survived by parents, James and Lucy (Sears) Putnam; son, Christian and his fiancée, Makayla Olson; maternal grandmother; Marie (Bozile) Sears; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and many close friends in the Larned area and nationwide, more numerous than space allows to list here.
There will be a graveside service at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Manawa, Wisconsin announced at a later date. Memorials may be sent to The Santa Fe Trail Center, 1349 K-156 Hwy, Larned KS 67550 or to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019