Regina Nowak
Pulaski - Regina Nowak, 94, Pulaski, died peacefully in her sleep Saturday morning, March 7, 2020. The daughter of the late John and Angeline (Smith) Kozlowski was born July 25, 1925, in Krakow. On August 28, 1948, she married Bernard Nowak at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski. The couple raised their family and lived in Pulaski all of their married life. Regina had been employed at Northern Shoe in Pulaski and, then, at Segall's Annex in Pulaski for many years.
Regina was a caring woman who loved her family very much, and especially enjoyed the grandchildren and their little ones. She was welcoming and witty. Regina liked tending her flowers, feeding the birds, and spending time with her cat, Charlie.
Survivors include her children: Bob (Carol) Nowak, Green Bay, Jack (Jane) Nowak, Pulaski, Jim Nowak (Liz Knolle), West Bend, and Jan (Rob) Deau, Sobieski; a son-in-law: Mike (Marlene) Cizman, Pulaski; 13 grandchildren: Amy, Jill, Steve, Patti, and Andy, Michelle and Dan, Polly and Libby, Courtney, Anna, Maria, and Lewis; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard, on July 11, 2012, one daughter, Barbara Cizman, two brothers: Adolph and Bob (Joanne) Kozlowski; and one sister, Eleanor (Jerry) Lotto.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16th. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital 5th Floor and Grancare Rehab. for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020