Regina Pieschek
Green Bay - Regina Pieschek, 95, passed away peacefully Friday, August 30, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in New Denmark in 1924, to the late George and Rose Bielinski. In 1947, she married Clem Pieschek; Clem preceded in her death in 2000.
Regina was raised on the family farm and always had a fondness of the country and animals. She loved her visits to the farm, or just taking a drive through the country. Regina and Clem raised their two daughters while frequently moving into new homes that Clem would build. Later in life, Regina and Clem would travel on bus trips exploring different states and national parks together. Regina's joy was her family and spending time with them.
Regina is survived by her two daughters, Diane (Michael) and Karen (Edward) Wiesner; granddaughter Melissa Wiesner. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers, sisters and grand-dog "Lyric".
Friends may call at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 411 St. John Street, on Wednesday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, at the church, with the Rev. Brian Belongia officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given to the family by going to www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Odd Fellow Nursing Home for their care and compassion for the past 5 years and Unity Hospice for their recent care. Thank you to friends, family and church members who visited Regina and brought her so much joy. A special note of gratitude to Ruth K who provided friendship and thoughtfulness as Regina's roommate at OFH.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019