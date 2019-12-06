Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
All Saints Catholic Church in Denmark
145 St Claude St
Denmark, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
All Saints Catholic Church in Denmark
145 St Claude St
Denmark, WI
Regina Renier


1927 - 2019
Regina Renier Obituary
Regina Renier

Denmark - Regina Rose Renier (Gina), Age 92, Denmark, died peacefully Wednesday December 4th, at Unity Hospice with family at her side.

Friends may call at All Saints Catholic Church in Denmark, 145 St Claude St, Denmark, WI 54208 on Saturday December 7th. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. until 12:45 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM with Fr. Paul Demuth officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.

A full obituary was in the Thursday edition and is also available at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
