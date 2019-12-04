|
|
Regina Rose (Gina) Renier
Denmark - Regina Rose Renier (Gina), Age 92, Denmark, died peacefully Wednesday December 4th, at Unity Hospice with family at her side. She was born on May 18, 1927, the daughter of Alvin and Amy (Barrett) Lancelle. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1945. She married James (J.R.) Renier on May 18, 1946.
Regina was a loving mother and homemaker raising five children. She loved to cook for family and friends, never letting her "runt" size stand in her way. Regina was an active member of All Saints Church in Denmark and active within her community. J.R. and Gina enjoyed time spent at their "hideout" in Amberg, camping, ongoing card battles, traveling with friends, shopping, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her five children: Barbara (Rob) Robinson, Oconto; James Jr. (Ginger) Renier, Denmark; Jeanne (Carter) Hendricksen, Oshkosh; Jeffery (Nancy) Renier, Madison; Rachal (Jim) Stone, Brookfield; 10 grandchildren: Lisa (Renier) (Scott) Thomas, Benjamin Renier, Timothy Renier, Courtney (Hendricksen) (Warren) Wippert, Jamie (Renier) (David) Propson, Christina Hendricksen, Alex Renier, Corey Renier, Gabriella Van Den Elzen, Sophia Van Den Elzen; six great-grandchildren: Darian Renier, Genevieve Thomas, Jack Brinker, Reed Propson, Arthur Wippert, and Wade Propson; and one sister in law Laurine Lancelle.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, J.R.; her parents Alvin and Amy (Barrett) Lancelle, Step-Father, Walter DeBaker, whom she loved dearly; one brother OJ Lancelle and one sister Mary Ann Webb; and brothers and sisters in-law: June Renier, Roger Renier, Marvin Renier, Donald Renier, Marie Renier, and Jack Webb as well as numerous friends.
Friends may call at All Saints Catholic Church in Denmark, 145 St Claude St, Denmark, WI 54208 on Saturday December 7th. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. until 12:45 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM with Fr. Paul Demuth officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Special thanks to Sister Helen, Father Paul Demuth, Chaplain Bob, and the entire staff at Unity Hospice for making Gina's last days comfortable. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Unity Hospice at 2366 Oak Ridge Circle, De Pere, WI, 54115, Attn: Development.
We hope they like banana bread in heaven.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019