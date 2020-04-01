|
Remus Schott
Green Bay - Remus J. Schott, 96 died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was born April 5, 1923 in New Franken, WI to Peter and Olga (Servais) Schott
During WWII Remus served in the US Navy aboard the repair ship USS BELLEROPHON (ARL-31). On July 30, 1949 he married Laurine Vandervest at St. Joseph's Church in Champion, WI.
He worked at Peterson Ship Builders as a welder and operated a dairy farm in Forestville for many years. In 1960 he moved to Bay Settlement and was employed as a carpenter for Davis Construction and Hillcrest Homes.
Remus enjoyed working with wood. He created many items in his basement workshop. Many of these items were donated to Holy Cross Parish for their fund raisers. His friends and family knew he was the one to go to if something broke. If he couldn't fix it no one could.
He spent numerous hours maintaining the buildings at Holy Cross Parish and was a founding member of the "Over the Hill Gang". His countless hours at Holy Cross School made continuous Catholic education possible at the oldest Catholic school in the Green Bay Diocese.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Laurine; four children, Ken (Jodi) Schott, Linda (Mark) Schauer, Pat (Larry) Romuald and Randy (Amy) Schott; 16 grandchildren, Michele (Mike) DeGroot, Pam (Justin) Clausen, Steve (Beth) Schauer, Greg (Erin) Schauer, Bryan (Deanna) Schauer, Curt (Dyan) Schauer, Eric Schauer, Melissa (Matt) Wolcanski, Renee (Mike) Rothermich, Suzie (Paul) Blasczyk, Roxi (Aaron) Stelter, Brendan Romuald, Kari Schott and Tim Schott; two step grandchildren, Adam and Jason (Brittany) Mulvey; 17 great grandchildren, Noah, Christian and Autumn DeGroot, Brett, Alexa, Kira, Lauren and Sophia Schauer, Christopher and Ben Wolcanski, Hayley, Makayla and Kenzie Rothermich, Alexa and Caden Blasczyk, and Kelsey and Lily Stelter; brother, Alvin (Beverly) Schott; and sister-in-law, Janey Schott.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Melina (Dick) Rehm; five brothers, Leonard (Laverne), Irvin (Barbara), Norman, Harry (Barbara) and Gerald (Joan); brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jack Vandervest, Marie (Lawrence) Rahn, Dora (John) Baenen and Rita Ropson.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to postpone the Funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum in Bay Settlement
A special thank you to the staffs of Angels on Humboldt and Odd Fellow Home for the care given to Remus.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020