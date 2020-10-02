1/1
Renae Marie Bopray
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renae Marie Bopray

Spokane WA - Renae Marie Bopray, 51, passed away at Hospice House of Spokane North on August 10, 2020. Renae was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on June 19, 1969 to Michael and Mary Bopray. She is the youngest of five siblings. As a young adult, Renae moved to Idaho and later made Spokane her home.

A graduate of West De Pere High School and North Idaho College. Renae had an adventurous spirit, willing to try most anything once.

Renae had bright blue eyes and a smile that could light up a room. She met her cancer diagnosis head on with strength, courage and grace. She had many passions in life including her kitty, Nina, her nursing career, travel, art (which is displayed in numerous states) and her nieces, Alexi, Joslyn, Tatum, Lacey, Hannah, Tasha, and nephews, Jake and Croix. Renae had numerous friends that she loved and considered them to be her family. She belonged to New Community Church and was blessed to be a part of the church's congregation.

Renae had a special relationship with her parents. Her Dad was her rock and her Mom was her everyday go-to in life and was greatly missed by Renae after her passing. Renae and her Mom are now reunited in eternity.

Renae is survived by her Dad; and her brothers, Patrick (Phyliss), Kelly (Suzi), and Douglas (Kristina); and her sister, Michele Lardinois (Todd); and all of her precious nieces and nephews.

Despite her illness, she was still able to donate her corneas.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from Noon until 5 p.m. If you plan on attending, please email Renae at rtcat4@new.rr.com for location, or call Blaney Funeral Home at 494-7447. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

Due to COVID19, social distancing and masks will be recommended. Please, if you do not feel good, stay home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved