Renae Marie Bopray
Spokane WA - Renae Marie Bopray, 51, passed away at Hospice House of Spokane North on August 10, 2020. Renae was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on June 19, 1969 to Michael and Mary Bopray. She is the youngest of five siblings. As a young adult, Renae moved to Idaho and later made Spokane her home.
A graduate of West De Pere High School and North Idaho College. Renae had an adventurous spirit, willing to try most anything once.
Renae had bright blue eyes and a smile that could light up a room. She met her cancer diagnosis head on with strength, courage and grace. She had many passions in life including her kitty, Nina, her nursing career, travel, art (which is displayed in numerous states) and her nieces, Alexi, Joslyn, Tatum, Lacey, Hannah, Tasha, and nephews, Jake and Croix. Renae had numerous friends that she loved and considered them to be her family. She belonged to New Community Church and was blessed to be a part of the church's congregation.
Renae had a special relationship with her parents. Her Dad was her rock and her Mom was her everyday go-to in life and was greatly missed by Renae after her passing. Renae and her Mom are now reunited in eternity.
Renae is survived by her Dad; and her brothers, Patrick (Phyliss), Kelly (Suzi), and Douglas (Kristina); and her sister, Michele Lardinois (Todd); and all of her precious nieces and nephews.
Despite her illness, she was still able to donate her corneas.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from Noon until 5 p.m. If you plan on attending, please email Renae at rtcat4@new.rr.com for location, or call Blaney Funeral Home at 494-7447. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
Due to COVID19, social distancing and masks will be recommended. Please, if you do not feel good, stay home.