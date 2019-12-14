|
|
Ret. Col. USAF Gregor R. McDonald
Texas - Ret. Col. USAF, Gregor R. Mc Donald, 92, of Pipe Creek, TX died Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Gregor was born on Dec. 29, 1926 in Green Bay to Norman J. and Ruth (Hintz) Mc Donald.
Gregor retired as a Colonel from the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a consultant for the U.S. government in Saudi Arabia. Gregor worked as a nurse at a Veterans Hospital in San Antonio, TX; where he and a friend also owned their own clinic. When he retired, he was happy to pull his shades down and read. Gregor was proud to be featured in the book of Who's Who in America.
He is survived by his sister, Dawn (Steve) Rusnak and many nieces and nephews.
Gregor was preceded in death by his parents; and two nephews, Randy Veldhuizen and Kevin Veldhuizen.
Visitation will be at Nicolet Memorial Gardens, 2770 Bay Settlement Rd., from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Full Military Honors will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019