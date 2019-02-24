|
Ret. SFC John D. Slack
Green Bay - Ret. SFC John Dennis Slack, 69, passed away at Unity Hospice Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 after a long illness. He loved his country, traveling, Las Vegas and local casino trips. He was born June 17, 1949 to the late John Milton and Thelma LaRue Slack in Altoona, PA. John was raised in Milwaukee and graduated from Custer High School in June of 1967.
He then enlisted in the Army and did two tours in Vietnam and continued to serve our country for 22 years until he retired from active service.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
Survived by his wife Michelle; son, John Slack of Minnesota; daughter, Nicole of Milwaukee; stepdaughter Rachel Koeppen of Shawano, WI; and grandchildren; loving sister Holly (Dan) French of Dixon, MO; one brother, Richard Slack of Rolla, MO and brother Paul (Rhonda) Slack of Crivitz.
Per John's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A Celebration of Life and Military Honor burial will be announced at a later time.
Rest in peace my loving husband for 26 years. You loved me as no other. My only regret is that we did not meet sooner so I could have loved you longer.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019