|
|
Rev.Donald Burkart
Crivitz -
With faith in the Resurrection of Jesus, we offer our prayers for Reverend Donald R. Burkart who entered eternal life on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the age of 86.
Father Burkart was born in New Franken to the late Killian and Marie (Schauer) Burkart. He was the nephew of Father Raymond Schauer. He attended Central Catholic High School (now Notre Dame Academy), Green Bay, and junior college at St. Lawrence Seminary, Mount Calvary. He studied philosophy and theology at Saint John Seminary, Collegeville, MN. Most Reverend Stanislaus V. Bona ordained him to the priesthood on May 31, 1958, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, Green Bay.
Father Don's first appointments were as assistant pastor of Holy Family Parish, Elcho, and
St. Boniface Church, De Pere. In 1963, he was appointed to the Diocesan Catholic Social Services. In 1969, he was appointed Chaplain of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Green Bay. His first appointment as pastor was in 1970, of St. Anthony Church, Marinette. He was appointed pastor of St. Mary Parish, Crivitz, in 1979, and served until 2009. Beginning in 2000, Father Burkart served several parishes as administrator or temporary administrator including St. Joseph Church, Walsh, St. Edward Parish, Wagner, Caldron Falls Station,
St. Agnes Parish, Amberg, and St. Augustine Parish, Wausaukee. His final appointments were priest celebrant of St. Agnes Parish, Amberg, and St. Augustine Parish, Wausaukee.
Father Burkart is survived by one sister, Ruth Burkart. Preceded in death by his parents, five siblings Norbert, Francis, Robert, Edward and Elinor.
Visitation will be at St. Mary Parish, 808 Henriette Ave., Crivitz, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. led by Reverend Fred Sserugga. Visitation will continue on Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The Funeral Liturgy, expressing our faith and our hope in the promised glory of the Lord's Resurrection, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Mary Parish, with Most Reverend David Ricken as Celebrant, and Reverend Michael Betley as Homilist. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery.
All priests are invited to concelebrate. Please bring your alb; stole and chasuble will be provided. Members of the Leo Benevolent Association are asked to offer your three prescribed Masses.
Sincerely in Christ,
Very Reverend Luke Ferris
Vicar for Priests and Pastoral Leaders
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019