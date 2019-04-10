|
Rex D. Kadlec
Appleton - Rex Kadlec, age 67 of Appleton, passed away April 5, 2019 with his family near his side. Rex was born in Michigan on July 14, 1951, son of the late Fred and Beatrice (Davis) Kadlec. On September 12, 1970, he married Joan Matuszewski.
The day you left was the saddest day of our life. It may be selfish but we still wish you were here, or that you had another year. We know you loved us and we still love you too, so we are trying to stay strong - just for you - even though you were holding on for so long, But there's not a day we don't think of you and how you were so strong.
Rex was a family man that was the happiest when he had his family around. He was always willing to lend a helping hand or teach you something new. He had big shoulders to cry on and big arms to hug you with. He was always there to listen and offer worldly advice, he was the easiest man to talk to and never pass judgment.
Rex is survived by his wife: Joan Kadlec of Appleton; four children: Amie (David) Mischler of Appleton, Brett "Boomer" (Jenna) Kadlec of Appleton, Ryan Kadlec of Appleton, and Adam (Rachel Slivon) of Gainesville, Florida. There are eight grandchildren: Karley Krawze, Alyssa Krawze, Brock Mischler, Berkley Mischler, Bryce Mischler, Cole Kadlec, Carson Kadlec, and Camden Kadlec. Rex also leaves behind two sisters: Carole (Ron) LarMay, and Donna (Arthur) Buth; a brother: John (Jan) Kadlec; as well as Joan's family: Jack Matuszewski, Jim (Sharon) Matuszewski, Victor (Karen) Matuszewski, Shirley (Dennis) Penasa, Betty (Frank) Miles, Mary (Bob) Fatla, Jane (Mike) Egan, and Chuck (Wendy) Matuszewski. And many nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Anthony (Ike) Kadlec and Harvey Kadlec, and a sister-in-law Gloria Matuszewski.
The funeral service for Rex will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton, with Rev. Tim Albrecht officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Riverside Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Monday from 9:00 AM until the hour of the services.
For more information or to share a memory of Rex, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019