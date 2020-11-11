Rhea DeCorahRhea DeCorah passed away unexpectedly at the age of 92 after contracting Covid and battling end stages of Alzheimer's. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert DeCorah, daughter Patricia DeCorah and great-granddaughter, Corine Elizondo. Surviving children are Vicki (Lester) Kochan, Robert (Pam) DeCorah, Janice DeCorah, John (Joselyn) DeCorah, Wanita DeCorah and countless grandchildren and great grandchildren who will sorely miss her.Born in 1928 on the Fort Belknap Reservation in Montana. One of her favorite childhood memories was horseback riding and discovering the Rocky mountains with her brothers and sisters. Rhea spoke often of sitting on glasier's when working as a teenager at Glasier National Park. Among other things she talked about with passion was winning many dance contest during her youth.After obtaining her nursing degree, she headed to Chicago where she met and married Robert DeCorah where they raised their six children together before retiring to Oneida, Wisconsin.She meant everything to everyone and always put others needs before her own. The love she poured out to her family through food, nurturing, laughter and the sharing of tears provides a lifetime of cherished memories.Words cannot express the gratitude to Vicki and Lester for taking care of her throughout the years.Her favorite saying was, "'This too shall pass." Never has that been given more meaning as it does at this moment. The countless memories from the tribe she created are too many to share, may we draw our strength from those individually and collectively.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.In the words of her tribe, Wa-cage-nay-gwee, we'll see you again.