Rhonda Lee Raleigh
GREEN BAY - Rhonda Lee Raleigh, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born in Appleton on June 25, 1950 to the late Eugene and Deloris (Horn) Aplin. Rhonda attended Preble High School and graduated in the Class of 1968. That summer, Rhonda met her husband, Denis L. Raleigh. They were inseparable and were married on November 1, 1969 at Peace United Church of Christ in Brillion. He preceded her in death on August 23, 2015.
Rhonda excelled in sports from grade school to high school. For many years, she played softball, basketball, and volleyball in various recreation leagues. Through these activities, she formed lifelong friendships with a group of friends that regularly met for birthdays and gatherings. Rhonda enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping with her family and friends. In her retirement, Rhonda especially loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events and spending time at her cabin.
Survivors include her children, Kelly (Molly Delsart) Raleigh Moses, Jason (Stephanie) Raleigh; grandchildren, Tristan Moses, Esme Moses, Connor Raleigh, Lauren Raleigh, Mason Delsart, Grant Delsart; sister, Wendy (David) Roberts; sisters-in-law, Lynn Leiterman, Mary Raleigh, Bonita (Larry) Conard; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Lynda) Raleigh, James (Henrycka) Raleigh, John (Randy) Raleigh, David (Kathy) Raleigh; nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Gary Aplin; in-laws, Lawrence and Ione (Cornell) Raleigh; brother-in-law, Patrick Raleigh. Our hearts are filled with sorrow with your passing and rejoice for your new life.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, East-Town location, 2379 E. Mason Street on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5 until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2019