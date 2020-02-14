Services
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
920-388-3811
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:30 PM
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
More Obituaries for Richand Wisnicky
Richand (Dick) Wisnicky

Richand (Dick) Wisnicky


1941 - 2020
Richand (Dick) Wisnicky Obituary
Richand (Dick) Wisnicky

Kewaunee - Mr. Richard (Dick) Clarence Wisnicky , age 78 of Homosassa, Florida, died Friday, February 7, 2020 in Homosassa, FL. He was born March 29, 1941 in Kewaunee, WI, son of the late Clarence and Mildred (Stangel) Wisnicky. He moved to Homosassa, Florida from Kewaunee, WI in 2011. He also worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Schuster Construction and was the Owner of the Flat Top Bar,in Kewaunee. He loved to travel with his motorcycle all around the U.S. Canada and Alaska. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, camping and visiting with his family. If you have ever seen him visiting in summer, he was always accompanied with his dog.

Survivors include his dog, Brody, son, Scott (Jodi) Wisnicky of Green Bay, WI, daughter, Brenda (Troy) Kvitek of Whitelaw, WI, brother, Ronald (Diane) Wisnicky of Kewaunee, WI, brother, Paul (Debbie) Wisnicky of Kewaunee, WI, four grandchildren, Ashley (David) Paplham of Kewaunee, WI, Tanner (Nicole Geier) Ledvina of Green Bay, WI, Loricia (Dominic) McIntyre of Greenleaf, WI, Lindsay (Kaine Fencl) Wisnicky of Green Bay, WI, five Great Grandchildren, Jude, Eloise, Graham, Oliver, Ayden.

Friends may call after 12:00 Noon Saturday, February 22 at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee until the time of services. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial of the urn will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.buchananfh.com

The family would like to thank the Royal Dalton House Assisted Living of Homosassa, FL for the special care that they gave Dick and his family and Brody.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
