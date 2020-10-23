Richard A. Burkard
Appleton - Richard A. Burkard, age 91, walked with God on earth and continued his walk with God in heaven on Oct 23, 2020. Richard was born in Sheboygan on March 26, 1929 to the late Raymond and Frances (Junker) Burkard. On June 20, 1953, he married Marie Schneider at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Kiel, WI. In June they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
St. Francis of Assisi said, "Preach the Gospel at all times, and use words only when necessary." Richard exuded that every day of his life. While being a man of few words, he communicated his faith in the way he lived his life, and how he showed the love of God to everyone he met. He further proclaimed the Gospel of the Lord through his strong Catholic faith and attended Mass whenever he could. He served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Richard found great joy in serving as a literacy tutor with the Literacy Council of Brown County where he once shared he felt like he was helping someone learn to do something that he takes for granted.
Richard graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1947. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1947-1951 as a 2nd Class Petty Officer, and drummer in the U.S. Navy Band.
He began his employment in Sheboygan at Wisconsin Public Service in 1957 as a Meter Reader. His 40 year career brought he and his family to Brillion, to Sturgeon Bay, and finally to Green Bay where he served as a Customer Service & Meter Supervisor where he created the company-wide After Hours Service Center. He retired from WPS on July 1, 1991.
Richard and Marie raised 6 children: Ann, Jeanne, Tony, Martha, Joseph and Mary Margaret. Richard is survived by his wife of 67 years Marie Burkard. He is further survived by his children, Ann (Dennis) Empey, Jeanne (Michael) Novak, Tony (Cathy), Martha (Patrick) Lynch, Joseph (DeeAnn) Burkard, and Mary Margaret (Jonathan) Censky. His grandchildren: Andrea (Andy) Bonk, Steven (Christina) Novak, Christopher Novak, Maggie (John) Horter, Leah (Brian) Redmond, Hannah Kasper, Grace, Sarah, and Claire Burkard, Maxwell and Nicole Censky. His Great-grandchildren: Bo, Barrett, and Tucker Bonk, Mack, Shea and Press Novak, Chase and Nash Novak, Corbin Redmond and Mia Metzler.
He is further survived by his sisters Delores Bykowski and Mary Kay Rouse, and his brothers Eugene and Carl as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Helen Bauer, his brother Jerome Burkard, his Sister-in-law Jane Burkard, and Brother-in-law John Bykowski.
Many thanks to dad's Brewster Village family especially during this year when we could not come inside to visit. Our family would like to extend a grateful thank you to everyone at Ascension Hospice who looked after every daily need of his, and the needs of his family.
A PRIVATE FAMILY service for just immediate family will be held at Blaney Funeral Home with Deacon Luis Sanchez officiating from St. Willebrord Parish in Green Bay. Burial will follow in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery with full military rites.
To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.