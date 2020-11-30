Richard A. CheslockShawano - Richard (Dick) Cheslock, 72, of Shawano passed away peacefully Nov. 23rd with family by his side. Dick was born to the late Alvin & Betty (Laubenstein) Cheslock. He graduated from Bonduel High School in 1966.In 1969, Dick began serving the city of Green Bay as a firefighter; promoted to Captain in 1995. In 2001, Captain Cheslock retired after 32 years of service.During retirement, he and Norma built a beautiful log home on 80 acres in Suring where they enjoyed their horses together; creating memories with family & friends.Dick was especially great at telling stories and inherited his storytelling skills from his Grandpa Mike Cheslock as they were both good at perhaps stretching the details to make it more interesting.Dick is survived by his wife and best friend, Norma; his children Jennifer (John) Springborn, Jason (Lana) Cheslock, Alan (Ruth) Lloyd, Lori Lewis, and Melissa Beers; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren; his siblings Keith (Jolene) Cheslock, Kathy (Joe) Olszewski, Lynn Cheslock, and Terri (Scott) Stutzman; his nieces & nephews and other family and friends. Dick was preceded in death by his parents: Alvin and Betty Cheslock.A visitation will be held at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301) on Dec. 12th from 2:00 pm. - 4:00 pm. A Sharing of Memories will follow at 4:00 pm.The family would like to thank Dr. Jaslowski of Green Bay Oncology and his staff for their great care and compassion for Dick.In lieu of flowers, the family will be purchasing a memorial plaque in honor of Dick Cheslock.