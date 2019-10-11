|
|
Richard A. Malott
Green Bay - Richard "Rick" Alan Malott, loving father and husband, dreamer and craftsman of wood, metal and words, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his home in Green Bay, WI. He was 62.
Rick was admired for his wickedly dry sense of humor, never letting facts get in the way of a good story, and entertaining family and friends with excellent stories. Unfortunately, his jokes were usually mediocre, but that did not stop him from practicing them whenever opportunity struck.
Rick was a warrior. He was a winger for the Chicago Blaze Rugby Club and his talents proved valuable to the team both domestically and internationally. That fighting spirit also extended to workers, having served as President of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union Local 113 in Chicago.
Rick loved trees and would spend hours on end in the woods, logging, hunting, and walking with loved ones. He and his wife embraced the American Dream and started their own urban forestry business, AAW Tree. Rick enjoyed being able to work alongside his sons and grandson. Rick's son, Wes, will continue the business.
Above all else, Rick was loyal to and fought for his family. He was courageous in his battle against cancer, enduring incredible pain for nearly two years so he could spend as much time as possible with the people he loved. He was devastated at the realization he would lose that battle, heartbroken that his time with his family and wife would be cut short.
Rick is preceded in death by his mother, Ina Mae Malott.
He is survived by his father, James Malott; wife, Maggie Malott; sister, Melanie McNamara; brother, Danny Malott; children Melissa Malott, Wesley (Robin) Malott, Shannon Malott, Heather Malott, James Malott, and Caitlyn (Nic) Cravillion; and grandchildren Clayton Werner, Nora Lisch, Cameron Malott, Tidus Vercauteren, Aubrey Steffen, Ethan Cravillion, and an anticipated granddaughter.
A memorial celebrating Rick's life will be held Thursday, October 17th at Newcomer Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI. Visitation will be from 11-1, with a service beginning at 1 p.m. If you'd like to leave an online condolence, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center at Aurora Hospital in Rick's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2019