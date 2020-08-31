Richard "Magoo" A. Peters
De Pere - Richard "Magoo" A. Peters, age 49, of De Pere passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee on December 8, 1970 the son of the late Rosemary King.
On August 20, 2016 Magoo married the love of his life Mary Ann Hill. Magoo enjoyed playing pool, the Green Bay Packers, gambling, drawing, and attending car shows. Magoo was a happy person with a great sense of humor. He loved his grandchildren and will be deeply missed.
Magoo is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Hill) Peters; children, Richard (Kelli) Peters, Vanessa (Richard) Peters, and Marissa (Quanah) Peters; grandchildren, Quinten, Rhea, Quanah Jr., and Mya; brothers, Herald "Coo-Coo" Peters and Phillip "Butch" Peters; mother-in-law, Irene Hill; brother-in-law, Gary Crawford, sister-in-law, Victoria Hill; and nieces and nephews, Quentin, Kendra, Vanessa, Vance, Devon, Desmond, and Dayton; and many other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary King; brothers, Bobby King and Tony Peters; sister, Dena Crawford, and sister-in-law, Carolyn Hill.
Friends may call after 11:00AM Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere until time of service at 2:00PM. Please visit www.ryanfh.com
to leave an online condolence for Magoo's family. Family is requesting that all attendees please wear your baddest Packer attire.
The family would like to thank St. Mary's, St. Vincent sixth floor ICU, Comfort Care ninth floor for their care of Magoo. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the fire keepers, family, and friends for their support during this difficult time.