Richard A. Veague
Huntington Beach, CA - Richard A. Veague, 78, Huntington Beach, CA, passed away
unexpectedly on August 31, 2019 at Renown Health Hospital, Reno, NV from an infection that began while attending the Burning Man Festival. Richard was born in Chicago, IL on June 1, 1941 to the late William and Ruth (Twigg) Veague. He married Virginia Chvala on May 1, 1973 in Las Vegas, NV.
After graduating from Wheaton Community High School in Wheaton, IL, Richard (Rich) focused his education on career advancing requirements including coursework at Wheaton College and Elgin College in Illinois, and El Camino College in Torrance, CA as well as Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, CA.
Rich's career as an Electronics Quality Assurance manager proved to be an exciting adventure as he participated in many pioneering advancements in the computer industry in the 1970's through the 1990's, in the manufacture of tape drives, disk drives, printers and plotters of that time. He first worked for Western Electric in the Chicago area and then after moving to California, his employers included Remex, Tecstor, Century Data, CalComp, and Intel. He also worked as a consultant in the industry for Calgraph Technology.
From November 18, 1963 through October 20, 1965, Rich served in the U.S. Army with special assignments at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, and also near the DMZ in South Korea.
It is well-known to his friends that Rich lived life to the fullest. He loved beach volleyball, cross-country skiing, golf, desert and mountain camping and hiking, the Burning Man Festival, music festivals, concerts, UFO conferences, visits to Sedona, Arizona, his computer, and he was a member of the Orange County Wine Society.
As well as being a huge sports fan, he was a home winemaker along with his partner, Bryan Skelly. Over the years many of their wines (labeled Darkside Winery--named after their love of Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon") won double gold awards at the Orange County Fair. For decades, he hosted a Wednesday night wine tasting & dinner at his home for longtime friends.
Richard is survived by his wife, Virginia Rose (Chvala) Veague; sister Pat (Don) Buksnes, Crest Hill, IL; brother Rick (Anne) Veague, Batavia, IL; stepsisters, Carolyn Grune, Poplar, IL; and Meg (Tom) Sullivan, Batavia, IL. He is further survived by sisters-in-law, Bette Chvala, Maribel, WI; Janice (Harlan) Konkel, Green Bay, WI; and Emily Leggio, Seattle, WA as well as his beloved nieces and nephews, Chris (Ed) Schapen, Ken (Michele) Buksnes, Kathie (Dave) Powell, Sam (Merit) Veague, Dr. Maia Veague, Thomas Veague, Maria (Mike) Konkel/Worachek, Heidi (Kraig) Kieffer, Mike (Rachel) Chvala, Andy (Heather) Chvala and Jenny Chvala.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother, Virginia H. Veague and brother-in-law, Allen Chvala.
A special thank you to Pat Buksnes, Rick Veague, Bill & Pat Matzke, Mike & Bonnie Anthony, Bryan & Donna Skelly, Kerry & Terri Joiner, Lori & Eric Stambaugh and Hallie Day for their love and support during Richard's last journey. The list of supportive friends is very extensive, so we take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to you all.
Plans are pending for a "Celebration of Richard's Life" in Huntington Beach in late October 2019.
The family extends a sincere thank you to the incredible ICU physicians and staff at Renown Health Hospital in Reno, Nevada who saw to Richard's every need in his final days.
