|
|
Richard Adamski
Richard Adamski passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted daughters; Pamela, Peg, Patricia and Paula on Saturday December 14, 2019.
He was born to the late John and Lillian Adamski on October 22, 1939 in Milwaukee and grew up in Pound.
He was the youngest of 7 chilrdren; Robert, Dorothy, Donald, Virginia and William who all preceded him in death and survived by Marlene (Harvey) Stenstrup.
Richard attended Pound Grade School, Coleman High and Montana University in Missoula.
He married his High School sweetheart, Nancy Semrau and they were together for 34 years before she passed in 1993. He is survived by 4 loving daughters; Pamela, Peg Chucka, Patricia (Geno) Nosgovitz, Paula (Mark) Dembroski and 7 grandchildren; Kalli and Katie Scheffen, Christopher and Emma Borkowski, Rachel and Mitchell Yatso and Noah Nosgovitz.
Richard found love again with Geraldine Radzinski for over 25 years and 4 bonus daughters; Patricia, Laurie Sucharda (Dave), Cheryl and Wendy (Bill) Margetis.
He worked at Perfex Corporation in Milwaukee for 15 years and was the President of Local 1693 Machinist International for 4 years. He was the President of the Village of Pound for 26 years and Marinette County Supervisor for 2 years as well as long time member of the Coleman Pound Lions Club.
Richard will best be remembered for Rich & Nancy's Supper Club which the family operated in Pound for over 23 years.
Richard loved to travel, fishing, ALL Wisconsin Sports teams, poker machines, music and TV ~ especially the Price Is Right and telling the story of when he was a contestant. He often commented on what a wonderful life he had.
Per Richard's wishes there will be no Funeral or service but the 4 P's would love to celebrate his life, share memories, stories and most definitely a song or two at Ray's Pub & Grub Saloon in Lena on Saturday December 21st beginning at 6pm.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 25, 2019