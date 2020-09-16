Richard "Dick" Anthony CohenAustin, TX - Richard "Dick" Anthony Cohen, 75, passed away peacefully at home, on August 24, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Dick had battled multiple myeloma and cancer, but was always strengthened and surrounded by his family's love. His parents, Clarence and Mary, were devoted Catholics and Dick embraced their strong, Catholic faith. It would be the foundation he built his life around.Dick grew up in Green Bay, where he attended Premontre High School and St. Norbert College. It was in college where he met his wife and best friend, Mary Ann Lucier. Upon graduation and marriage, Dick entered the Army and the couple were stationed in Germany for 2 years. This was followed by a tour of Vietnam where he was a Captain and received the Bronze Star.The couple returned to Green Bay where daughters Kari and Shannon were born. At this time, Dick was employed by Shade Information Systems. In 1981, Dick had the opportunity to buy a McDonald's franchise in Canada. This enterprise expanded to 5 locations in greater Toronto. Dick and Mary Ann were active owners for 22 years, building great relationships and restaurants in and around Markham, outside Toronto. Dick loved the business in large part because of his joy in caring about his staff and inspiring them to enjoy their work. He was also passionate about giving back to the community. He was on the the local hospital board, serving as president for many years.Outside his family, Dick loved sports! His favorites were golf and the Packers. The last nine holes he played were with his son-in-law Brian and grandson, Cruz. His other passion was their home in Sarasota, Florida, for 25 years. Beach life renewed his spirit and brought both him and Mary Ann great joy and peace.Dick will be remembered for his love of people. He brought to others humor, kindness, acceptance, presence and a big warm hug. His caring nature gave tremendous joy to those he served, including delivering Meals on Wheels for over 10 years.And finally, Emmaus Catholic Church filled his soul with God's love. He was a lector there for 12 years, where he felt honored to share the Word of God. We remember Dick as living life from gratitude, a quiet and deep faith, and a joyful heart he shared with those around him. Services were held at Emmaus Catholic Church on September 19, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary Cohen, sisters Mary Ann Zellner and Judy Hernández. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Ann and daughters Kari (Brian) Burrowes and their son, Cruz, Shannon Cohen, brother Ronald Cohen, sister Colleen Cohen Wilhelm, brothers-in-law Bernard (Joy) Lucier, Larry (Jeanne) Lucier, and many nieces and nephews.To honor Richard Cohen, donations may be sent to the following:Multiple Myeloma ResearchMedical College of WisconsinAttn: Office of Development8701 W. Watertown Plank Rd.Wauwatosa, WI. 53226Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home, Lakeway, Texas, is assisting family with arrangements.Online condolences may be directed to: