Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Wake
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
3425 Willow Rd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
3425 Willow Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Brosig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard B. "Rick" Brosig


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard B. "Rick" Brosig Obituary
Richard "Rick" B. Brosig

Bellevue - Richard "Rick" G. Brosig, 57, Bellevue resident, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born on August 23, 1962 in Green Bay to the late Richard and Rosemary (Umentum) Brosig. Rick attended Preble High School and later obtained his license as a journeyman mason at NWTC. On May 22, 1999 he married Ann Gajeski at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Green Bay. He was an accomplished and passionate mason, and proud member of the Local Bricklayers Union. He liked watching the Packers, Nascar and March Madness basketball. He enjoyed grilling and cutting lawn on his John Deere.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ann; daughter, Lydia; siblings, Lynn (Randy) Englebert; Don (Katie) Brosig; Cheryl (Tom) Gerrits; Terry (Dave) Nitka; Dave (Georgia) Brosig; Jackie (Glen) Van De Hei; and John (Carrie) Brosig; father-in-law, Robert Gajeski; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mary Gajeski; Robert (Kim) Gajeski; Kathy (Mike) Framke and Mark Gajeski; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Margaret Gajeski; brothers-in-law, Stephen (Jeanie) Gajeski, Marty Scofield and Rick Thyes.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Parish wake service 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd. from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church with Rev. Dennis Ryan officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now