Richard "Rick" B. Brosig
Bellevue - Richard "Rick" G. Brosig, 57, Bellevue resident, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born on August 23, 1962 in Green Bay to the late Richard and Rosemary (Umentum) Brosig. Rick attended Preble High School and later obtained his license as a journeyman mason at NWTC. On May 22, 1999 he married Ann Gajeski at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Green Bay. He was an accomplished and passionate mason, and proud member of the Local Bricklayers Union. He liked watching the Packers, Nascar and March Madness basketball. He enjoyed grilling and cutting lawn on his John Deere.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ann; daughter, Lydia; siblings, Lynn (Randy) Englebert; Don (Katie) Brosig; Cheryl (Tom) Gerrits; Terry (Dave) Nitka; Dave (Georgia) Brosig; Jackie (Glen) Van De Hei; and John (Carrie) Brosig; father-in-law, Robert Gajeski; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mary Gajeski; Robert (Kim) Gajeski; Kathy (Mike) Framke and Mark Gajeski; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Margaret Gajeski; brothers-in-law, Stephen (Jeanie) Gajeski, Marty Scofield and Rick Thyes.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Parish wake service 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd. from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church with Rev. Dennis Ryan officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019